AO prize money increased

GREENVILLE — This year’s Miss Annie Oakley Shooting Competition, one of the many highlights of the Annie Oakley Festival, will offer increased prize money to four winners, thanks to the Annie Oakley Center Foundation.

The foundation will provide the prize money for this long-standing contest in recognition of the famous female sharpshooter, Annie Oakley.

Winners are selected solely on the basis of shooting ability.

First-place prize money has been doubled to $300 for the winners, second place will be $200 and the third-place finisher will be awarded $100, plus there will be a new prize offered of $100 for best costume, chosen on the first night of competition.

The Annie Oakley Foundation is supportive of the Miss Annie Oaley Shooting Competition.

“Annie was a strong advocate of shooting sports,” foundation members said. “In the ‘Autobiography of Annie Oakley,’ she states, “For many years of experience I have come to the conclusion that, except in some extreme cases, it is largely a matter of determination and practice that makes good marksmen and women.’”

The shooting competition is just one aspect of the Annie Oakley Festival held at the Darke County Fairgrounds, which this year will be July 24-26.

As shown on the Annie Oakley Festival webpage, the competition is a marksmanship contest open to young ladies aged 12-19. The winner, besides receiving a cash prize, will become the face of the festival until the next year. The competition is done with a BB gun, provided by the festival committee, starting from a distance of 25 feet and increasing by five feet each round. Their target? Inflated balloons.

Annie Oakley’s famous quote which applies to any endeavor, still stands: “Aim at a high mark and you will hit it. No, not the first nor the second and maybe not the third. But keep on aiming and keep on shooting for only practice will make you perfect. Finally, you’ll hit the Bull’s Eye of Success.”

“We greatly appreciate the the foundation’s sponsorship,” said Jo Ellen Melling, president of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee. “It means a lot for the girls (candidates). Now, this may give an incentive for more girls to participate. I am glad we’re able to work together to make the competition even more of a celebration inn honor of Annie Oakley.”

The Annie Oakley (AO) Center Foundation has increased the prize money for this year’s Annie Oakley Shooting Competition. Among those on hand to receive the news were, front row from left, Eileen Litchfield, 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner, Chris Hunt and Pat McCarthy, and back row, Brenda Ballengee, Annie Oakley Festival Chair Jo Ellen Melling, AO Foundation Director Nancy Cooper and Mike Ross. In addition to Cooper, Litchfield, Ballengee, McCarthy, Hunt and Ross are members of the foundation. Litchfield holds in her left hand a phone in which foundation members Cathy (Annie of Great Lakes) and John Wagner were on during a conference call at the foundation meeting that night. A photo which had Bonnie Perry on it, was placed in Litchfield’s pocket. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_AO-FOUNDATION-MONEY.jpg The Annie Oakley (AO) Center Foundation has increased the prize money for this year’s Annie Oakley Shooting Competition. Among those on hand to receive the news were, front row from left, Eileen Litchfield, 2019 Miss Annie Oakley Madison Werner, Chris Hunt and Pat McCarthy, and back row, Brenda Ballengee, Annie Oakley Festival Chair Jo Ellen Melling, AO Foundation Director Nancy Cooper and Mike Ross. In addition to Cooper, Litchfield, Ballengee, McCarthy, Hunt and Ross are members of the foundation. Litchfield holds in her left hand a phone in which foundation members Cathy (Annie of Great Lakes) and John Wagner were on during a conference call at the foundation meeting that night. A photo which had Bonnie Perry on it, was placed in Litchfield’s pocket. Linda Moody | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-4315, ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

