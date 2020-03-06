Lunch & Learn set for March 18

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s March 18 Lunch & Learn welcomes back Olive Wagar, The Compassionate Organizer, for the engaging presentation “Organizing by the Book.”

She will share organizing wisdom from many different books. The fun part is that you get to choose what works for you. Let Wagar guide you with compassion to the less cluttered side of life in 2020.

Overwhelmed by all the organizing books and latest trends? Tired of never making any real progress toward your organizing goals? The good news is that there is no one perfect way to get organized.

Wagar explains “Clutter impacts your life every day. In fact, it not only takes your money, space, and energy, it steals your peace of mind. It reminds you of unfinished projects and unwise decisions. In short, clutter is not your friend. The good news is that you can confidently say goodbye to clutter and hello to happiness.”

Wagar, owner of Organized by Olive LLC, is a member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals and President of the NAPO-Ohio. She has earned the Residential Organizing, Life Transitions, Household Management, and Workplace Productivity Specialist Certificates from NAPO. Read her encouraging weekly blog at www.organizedbyolive.com.

Lunch is at noon the third Wednesday of the month. Buy the Coffee Pot lunch for $5, bring your own or just come for the program. They usually have a wrap with soup or salad and fruit and drinks. Register and let them know about lunch at 548-3915.