LWV Candidates Night airing now

GREENVILLE – Did you miss seeing the candidates at the recent League of Women Voters’ Candidates Night? You can watch the candidates on YouTube or Channel 5 WAVE /Greenville Public Access TV.

Be sure to see the program if you missed it. For YouTube, at your convenience, go to the Channel 5 WAVE site. For television viewing on Channel 5 WAVE, the one hour program will be broadcast without any editing. On-going broadcast times are starting Sundays, 6 a.m., 4 and 10 p.m.; Mondays and Tuesdays, 6 a.m.; Wednesdays, 6 p.m.; Thursdays, 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Friday 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 4, 6 and 10 p.m.

The main portion of the event focused on the two contested races for Darke County Commissioner, for the seat vacated by present Commissioner Mike Rhoades. The two Republican Primary Candidates, Matt Harrison and Larry Holmes introduced themselves and answered questions submitted by the audience. Candidates finished with a one minute closing statement.

The event began with a brief introduction by a contested Democratic Primary Election candidate for U.S. House and also Republican non-contested candidates for County offices. Following the portion featuring the County Commissioner Candidates, Alex Warner, chairman of the Friends of the Darke County Parks levy committee spoke about the Parks levy.

The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with the major purpose being to inform voters about the candidates and issues. Special thanks Greenville High School Channel 5 WAVE Michael Bryant for videotaping the evening and instructor Lori Hoover for help with the broadcast times and upload to YouTube; Todd Kaiser from Bach to Rock for the sound system and for setting up the equipment and to the American Legion for use of their facility

Early voting in advance of Election Day, Tuesday, March 17, is also on-going at the Darke County Board of Elections. The continuing schedule is as follows: Saturdays, March 7 and 14 8 a.m.–4 p.m.; Monday – Friday, March 9-13 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, March 15 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, March 16 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Polls open March 17, Election Day from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.