APS holds logo art contest

ARCANUM – Arcanum Preservation Society (APS) is partnering with local students from Arcanum and Franklin Monroe High Schools to develop the logo for their new nonprofit.

The Arcanum Preservation Society encourages students to familiarize themselves with architecture, history and preservation. They recommend students attend meetings to help them accustom themselves with the organization’s goals and mission. Meetings are March 11 and April 8 at Family of God Ministries in Arcanum. The art must be turned into APS by May 1.

The art will be displayed to the public at a reception held at the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society during Old Fashion Days on the afternoon of May 16 from 1-4 p.m. The winning art will be chosen by the APS’s Board of Directors. All students need to contact Arcanum Preservation Society for a copy of the contest guidelines, photo release form, organization’s mission statement and directions for turning in their art.

APS was started in July 2019 by a group of Arcanum citizens in response to concerns about the future of the town’s historic Town Hall and Opera House. The group has started the process of becoming a 501c3 nonprofit and are busy laying the groundwork to see the Opera House and other buildings in Arcanum restored. Arcanum Preservation Society uses the powerful tool of historic preservation to revitalize our community, strengthen the local economy and enhance the quality of life in Arcanum.

The group can be reached by email at arcanumpreservationsociety@gmail.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.