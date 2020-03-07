PAWS plans barbecue

UNION CITY, Ind. – PAWS Animal Rescue & Shelter in Union City is selling tickets for Romer’s Catering BBQ Chicken & Pork Chop Dinners.

Tickets are $8 each & include choice of 1/2 chicken or two pork chops, applesauce, chips & roll. Tickets are pre-sale only. The deadline to order is March 9. Tickets are available at The Corner Cupboard in downtown Union City – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or from any PAWS board member.

This is curb-side service and carryout only at North Side Elementary’s circle drive, 905 N. Plum St., Union City, Ind., between 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. All proceeds benefit PAWS. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 765-964-6080 or text 765-575-5317.