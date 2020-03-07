GREENVILLE – Livin Forgiven will be coming to Greenville on Sunday, March 15, 6 p.m., and you don’t want to miss this talented gospel group from Indiana.

Mike Sandefur, lead singer, is from Rossville, Ind., Rex Crockett, baritone, is from Russiaville, Ind., and Scott Evans, tenor, is from Rushville, Ind. All three have been singing since they were children and it is very evident when they join their voices to project their love of the Lord through their music. They have a true love for people and a desire to share their faith with others.

Pastor Sam Shilot and the congregation at Triumphant Christian Center are happy to present Livin Forgiven in concert March 15. The church is located at 1129 South Towne Court in Greenville.