Nominate an outstanding senior citizen

GREENVILLE – Show your appreciation to an older adult who goes above and beyond in Darke County by nominating them for a 2020 Outstanding Senior Citizen Award.

The Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, is accepting nominations for Outstanding Senior Citizen for each of the nine counties in the region including Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby. Service in any field of endeavor should be considered.

Please check nomination guidelines on the form for eligibility requirements. Previous award recipients cannot be considered.

Consider taking the time to nominate an outstanding senior who has impacted your community.

The deadline for all nominations is March 27. Awards will be presented in all counties during Senior Day events held throughout May.

Darke County’s Senior Day will be Wednesday, May 6, at Romer’s Catering in Greenville. Contact Megan Stull at 937-548-2999 for more information.

The nomination form is found on the Agency website at: info4seniors.org/news/ or contact Karin Nevius at 937-341-3001 or knevius@info4seniors.org to have a nomination form mailed to you.