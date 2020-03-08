Troutwine support S.O.

GREENVILLE – While bowling is presently on-going, and soon powerlifting will be the sport offered for Darke County Special Olympics athletes, the annual Track and Field Event for all Darke County school-aged special needs’ athletes will be held in May.

Held annually at the Jennings Sports Complex next to Greenville High School, the Track and Field event draws the largest participation of special needs athletes for this one day event. This year, the Track and Field Event will be held on Friday, May 8 (Monday, May 11, bad weather day). For more information about Darke County Special Olympics, call 937-504-2050.