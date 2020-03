VERSAILLES – On Feb. 29, the Versailles FCCLA chapter sent four members to Regional Competition.

Sophomores Chloe Vogel and Malia Wise competed with the project Chapter in Review Portfolio (Level 2) where they received bronze. Senior Jenna Mangen competed in Leadership (Level 3) where she received silver. Junior Madelyn Vogel competed in Entrepreneurship (Level 3) where she received gold.