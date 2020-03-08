Students can get free vaccine

GREENVILLE – In order to meet school immunization requirements, the Darke County Health Department will be hosting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14 at Spirit Medical Transport, 5484 State Route 49 South, Greenville. This clinic will run while supplies last.

Students currently in sixth and 11th grade who attend Darke County Schools should have received a letter sent to their home during the past couple weeks. The letter invites students to receive the needed vaccines during the upcoming health department clinic and also outlines the requirements. The requirements include two vaccines for incoming seventh graders – a Tdap (Tetanus, Diptheria, and Pertussis) in addition to a meningococcal vaccine. The requirement for incoming 12th graders is that they receive the meningococcal vaccine.

The vaccine clinic is completely free for families.

Those who have medical coverage should bring a copy of their insurance card. Copies of the card will be made onsite and the health department will bill the insurance company. Any reimbursement rate the health department receives from the insurance company to cover the vaccine cost will be accepted. This means the families will never receive a bill from this special clinic.

For additional information concerning the state vaccine requirements or the upcoming health department vaccine clinic, contact the health department at 937-548-4196 x224.