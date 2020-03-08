Scouting for Food in New Madison

NEW MADISON – Once again it’s time for the annual BSA food drive – collection, Scouting for Food. Throughout the month of March, Troop 96 will have donation barrels in the New Madison Public Library and the New Madison Supermarket.

On March 7, Troop 96 and Pack 149 will place tags or bags on doorknobs throughout the Palestine, Hollansburg, and Wayne Lakes communities.

On March 14, the following week, the Scouts will collect the nonperishable food donations and take them to the Fort Jefferson United Methodist Church and other local food banks. In years past, the donations have been plentiful and aided many families in need. This is an important service project for the Scouts, “To help other people at all times,” as it states in their Scout Oath.