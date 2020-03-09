Wavaires to perform at Greenville COB

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Wavaires will perform their 2020 Cantata, “Only King Forever” at several local churches. Some songs to be featured are as follows: Who You Say I Am, My Lighthouse, and Come Alive (Dry Bones). They will be performing at Greenville Church of the Brethren on March 29 at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 421 Central Avenue in Greenville.

There is no admission fee and the public is cordially invited to attend and support this group of young, talented performers. A basket for donations will be set up.

Be sure to invite your family friends for this special event.