Barn lost after control burn spreads

ARCANUM – A barn was destroyed Sunday morning after ambers from a controlled burn were spread by the wind to the neighboring outbuilding. At approximately 12:02 p.m., firefighters from The Arcanum and Pitsburg Fire Departments responded along with Arcanum Rescue to 2221 Littles Road in reference to a small barn fire.

According to Assistant Chief Mark Gibson of the Arcanum Fire Department, residents of the property were burning what appeared to be brush and the remains of a downed tree when the wind blew embers from the controlled burn onto a nearby barn causing it to catch fire. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire isolating and preventing it from spreading to another nearby barn.

Assistant Chief Gibson added as a reminder that Ohio Revised Code 1503.18 ODNR Division of Forestry prohibits outdoor open burning and prescribed fires in the months of March, April, May, October, and November between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This ban includes burning of yard waste, trash, and debris, even in a proper burn barrel.

For additional information regarding the use of open or controlled burns, those interested are urged to contact their local fire department or the ODNR Division of Forestry at 1-877-247-8733.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Arcanum Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to bring a barn fire under control and keep it from spreading to another nearby barn. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_arc-fire-w-1.jpg Firefighters were able to bring a barn fire under control and keep it from spreading to another nearby barn. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com