Three Darke Countians are Friends of Athletics

GREENVILLE – Three Darke County residents received the Dale E. Creamer Friends of Athletics Award at the half time ceremony of the Division 1 boys’ basketball game on Sunday, March 8 at Xavier University.

In 2013, the members of the Southwest District Athletics Board initiated an award to honor those individuals who have given much to their local school athletic programs. Nominations are taken annually from school personnel during the months of December. One of the criteria for the award is that the nominee must have given 25 or more years of service. Since 2013, 78 individuals have been honored.

This year 12 individuals were honored including three from Darke County.

Gaylen Blosser was nominated by Abbey Moore, athletic administrator for Franklin Monroe. He was a statistician for the Greenville Football program for a number of years. In 1987 he built a wrestling room for interested Darke County youth. He is an avid sportswriter for The Early Bird and now Darke County Media in Darke County. He has posted over 50,000 photos of Darke County athletes online. Blosser was presented the award by Matt Macy, Ansonia Athletic Director and member of the board.

Carol Schuh and Mike Schuh were nominated by Scott Broerman, athletic administrator for Versailles High School. Carol organized, ordered product for, and worked the concession stand for many years. She has been dependable and responsible throughout the years. Both Mr. and Mrs. Schuh have worked with the balloon moms and dads. Mike has organized and operated the concession stand at football games for many, many years. He has also doubled up by taking tickets in the fall.

Other 2020 recipients of the award were Jim Cloran, Madeira High School, Kenneth Cooper, Bishop Fenwick High School, Patty Garlough, Bethel High School, Mike Midlam, Western Brown High School, Charles McMillan, East Clinton High School, Michael Pope, Williamsburg High School, Don Hoose, Graham High School, Jerry Vianelo, Mariemont High School, and Kevin Walriven, New Richmond High School.

Scott Kaufman, Southwest District Athletic Board President, acknowledged it is the efforts of these individuals that contribute so much to the athletic programs of the schools. A dinner honoring the recipients and guests was held prior to the game and presentation.