Driver injured after striking parked car

GREENVILLE – A Saturday morning crash left one person injured after the vehicle they were operating struck a parked car.

At approximately 8:06 a.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue responded along with officers from the Greenville Police Department to the area of 630 Spring Street to the report of an injury crash. According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a silver Kia Rio was traveling southbound on Spring Street when the driver lost control of the vehicle for an unknown reason and struck a black Ford Fusion parked on the west side of the roadway.

The female driver of the Kia was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for what was described as minor injuries. The Ford Fusion was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The driver of this Kia Rio reported minor injuries after they lost control and smashed into a parked Ford Fusion.