Powell seeks hometown heroes

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jena Powell (R-Arcanum) invites the public to make “Hometown Hero” nominations to be special guests of Powell during Governor Mike DeWine’s “State of the State” address on March 31, at noon in Columbus.

“We have incredible moms, teachers, pastors, doctors, volunteers, nurses, dads, and tutors in our communities,” said Powell. “No matter who you are, you make a difference in the life of others.”

If chosen, the Hometown Hero winner will receive two tickets and join Powell for the day with the following schedule:

* Tour of the Statehouse

* Lunch at the Statehouse

* State of the State Address by Governor DeWine

* Reception in the Governor’s office

Visit http://www.ohiohouse.gov/jena-powell for information on submitting a nomination. The deadline to nominate is March 15 and the winner will be announced March 16.