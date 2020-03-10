Arcanum Library a busy place

ARCANUM-The Adult Winter Reading Challenge that began Jan. 6 is drawing to a close. The program runs through March 31, and allows adults to enter into monthly drawings.

“Come on in to grab a log sheet, and get reading,” said a spokesperson. “There will be a March prize and grand prize drawing at the end of the month.”

StoryTime is held on Tuesdays from 10-11 a.m. This is a weekly program for preschoolers that includes stories, songs, and other activities. The Explorer’s Club for kids in grades K-6 is a drop-in program that meets from 3:45-4:30 every Tuesday after school.

“It is a great time to meet up with friends, have a snack, play games, and more,” the spokesperson added.

Overwhelmed by all the organizing books and latest trends? Tired of never making any real progress toward those organizing goals? Let Olive Wager help. She is an organizer, author, and speaker, and will be presenting ideas from around the world to help organize. This drop-in event will be March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The library can be reached at 937-692-8484 if patrons have any questions. The library’s website is www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org, and it can be found on Facebook, and on Twitter.