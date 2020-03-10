DCCA presents ‘Llama, Llama Live’

GREENVILLE — Darke County Center for the Arts will close its 2019-20 Family Theatre Series season at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on March 22 with a sold-out presentation of Llama, Llama Live!, a new musical from Bay Area Children’s Theatre inspired by the bestselling Llama, Llama Red Pajama series of picture books by Anna Dewedney.

Showtime is 2 p.m.

“This delightful production is full of silly stories, funny rhymes, and lovable characters,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Anyone between the ages of 3 and 103 will have a good time at this all-out llama drama.”

The Llama, Llama books address with humor and compassion the everyday issues of young children, telling the story of a little llama going through the scary moments that everyone faces while growing up. This musical version includes a variety of clever tunes created by award-winning composer-lyricist Austin Zumbro which express a child’s imaginary and real fears in a manner that can be enjoyed by very young children as well as adults.

“Bedtime following the first day of school can be taxing for children and parents alike,” explained DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “This show addresses that trauma, with a conclusion that will undoubtedly inspire all in attendance to leave the Hall happily doing the Bedtime Dance.”

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is sponsored by the Jean Louise Thieme Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Second National Bank, Greenville Federal, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Edison State Community College, Gordon Orthodontics, Jordan Insurance Agency, Family Health, Greenville Rotary Club, and Wayne Health Care.

The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

