COVID-19 forces change in polling place

GREENVILLE – Out of an abundance of caution concerning the coronavirus, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has ordered the relocation of polling locations in retirement living or senior care facilities. The Darke County Board of Elections will follow the LaRose’s direction and move on of its polling places.

Currently, the only location being relocated is the Brethren Retirement Community (Brick Room), 750 Chestnut St., Greenville. Voters assigned to that polling place will be asked to vote at their new location in the Youth Building at the Darke County Fairgrounds, 800 Sweitzer St., Greenville.

The Darke County Board of Election’s website, https://www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/ will have the most up to date information on what locations have changed.

Additionally, they encourage voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Darke County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For additional questions regarding the state’s response to coronavirus, visit VoteOhio.gov/CoronaFacts

For additional information about early voting, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/ or call the Board office at (937) 548-1835.