U.S. 127 closed for hours after crash

NORTH STAR – U.S. Route 127 remained closed for multiple hours Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor and trailer hauling nearly 6,000 chickens crashed and landed on its side.

At approximately 6:20 a.m., emergency personnel from the North Star Fire Department and Ansonia Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to the 13000 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a semi off the roadway with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a red Western Star semi-tractor and trailer, owned and operated by Whittington Produce, was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 when the driver, for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and traveled off the right side of the roadway. The semi continued northbound along a ditch before coming to rest after rolling onto its side in the front lawn of a private residence located at 13299 U.S. Route 127.

The driver of the Western Star semi was able to exit the vehicle safely prior to the arrival of emergency crews. He was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for what was described as minor injuries before refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

U.S. Route 127 remained closed throughout the morning and into the afternoon hours slowing traffic and eventually forcing traffic to be detoured from North Star to Rismiller Road. Heavy equipment was requested to the scene to aid in the removal of the wreckage as well as off-load the nearly 6000 chickens being transported from the overturned trailer.

According to Trooper Lewis, of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it is unknown how many chickens were killed in the incident, however, it was clear that it would be a significant amount.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department where, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple charges against the driver may be pending.

Crews worked to off-load nearly 6,000 chickens from the overturned semi-tractor and trailer. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_chicken-crash-2-w.jpg Crews worked to off-load nearly 6,000 chickens from the overturned semi-tractor and trailer. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com U.S. Route 127 was closed for hours near North Star after a semi crashed. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_chicken-crash-1-w.jpg U.S. Route 127 was closed for hours near North Star after a semi crashed. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com

Numerous chickens killed