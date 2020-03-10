No injuries in chain reaction crash

GREENVILLE – Traffic was slowed on U.S. Route 127 Tuesday afternoon following what was described by deputies as a three-vehicle chain-reaction style crash.

At approximately 3:01 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville Township Fire and Rescue responded along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department to the intersection of US Route 127 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road in reference to a three-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a white Honda Civic was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 127 when the teenage male driver of the vehicle failed to notice and yield to stopped traffic. The white Honda Civic collided into the rear of a silver Honda Civic sending it into the rear of a gray Nissan Altima. The Nissan had stopped to traffic in an attempt to turn left onto westbound Horatio-Harris Creek Road.

The drivers of all three vehicles involved were evaluated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to refusing further treatment and transport to a medical facility. The teenage driver of the white Honda Civic was found to be at fault for the incident and cited by deputies for Assured Clear Distance Ahead.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com