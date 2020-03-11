Pastor Gilman will lead church

GREENVILLE – First Presbyterian Church of Greenville, a member congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church located on 114 E 4th St., Greenville, recently announced the arrival of its new pastor, Andrew C. Gilman. Pastor Gilman relocated with his wife Jenna and their two young children Sienna and Shane, from Kettering.

Pastor Gilman, known as Pastor Andrew to the church community, grew up in Saint Louis, Mo. and received his Masters in Divinity from Covenant Theological Seminary in 2015. Prior to that Andrew was the pastor of a church in South Korea for nearly seven years. It was in South Korea where Pastor Andrew and Jenna met and began their family. According to Andrew, Jenna has a heart for serving people in the church by working to help those in need with food and a warm, joyful, listening demeanor. Jenna also prays for people diligently with sincerity when they ask for help.

In 2000, Pastor Andrew moved to South Korea to teach. While there he planted a church alongside others in the ex-pat community living in Daegu. This church became one of the largest of its kind in South Korea, with an English-speaking foreign pastor and elder leadership, fully self-sustaining. Through this ministry, teachers from many different nations gathered to worship. They also served locally in orphanages and sent teams to do mission work throughout countries of Far East Asia.

First Presbyterian Church’s pastoral search team was diligent and selective as they performed the search for their new pastor over a 14-month period. Pastor Andrew was invited to be, and became, First Presbyterian’s Transitional Pastor in February 2019. Nearly 18 months later, Pastor Andrew accepted the invitation to become First Presbyterian Church of Greenville’s pastor. Pastor Andrew looks forward to applying the gifts of teaching and administration from God as he seeks to shepherd the flock with grace and love of the gospel of Jesus Christ. He is particularly interested in serving the children of the community through new events and programming such as The Festival of the Living King (Saturday, April 4 at noon) and Vacation Bible School in August after fair week.

First Presbyterian Church’s pastoral nominating committee is happy that the Lord has led their church to this exemplary servant Pastor Andrew, saying “We were looking for a man of God with a heart for the community. What was appealing about Pastor Andrew was his experience in preaching and teaching God’s Word as well as his heart to see all of God’s people blessed under the grace of God.”

Pastor Andrew Gilman’s installation service will be held on March 15 at 5 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. All are welcome to attend.

Pastor Andrew and his family look forward to joining the community of Greenville as ‘salt and light’ of the truth of the gospel of Jesus Christ in the coming years.