MS group welcomes members

GREENVILLE – The local Living With MS, Darke County support group is once again calling all those individuals living with MS in Darke and surrounding counties to attend their monthly support group meeting. This month features resources available to those living with MS in Darke County and a discussion of various resources members have utilized in stabilizing their own health and well-being.

The group will meet on March 24, 7-8:30 p.m., in the private dining room at the Brethren Retirement Community.

They welcome those who are newly diagnosed, as well as, members with decades of experience living with MS. Loved ones are also welcome to attend.

Refreshments and fellowship will follow. Call (937) 621-3337 to inquire about the group.