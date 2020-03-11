Soup ‘N Bowl returns to Mill

GREENVILLE – The Friends of Bears Mill returns with one of the highlights of early spring in Darke County. The annual Soup ‘N Bowl is barely a month away, Saturday, March 21, at historic Bears Mill, 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road.

There will be three seatings at 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m. The event will benefit the upgrades being made at the mill.

Soup ‘N Bowl is always a cherished and unique event at the 171-year-old, fully operating gristmill.

The cost is $30 for non-members and $25 for members. This is delightful evening that never fails to entertain and satisfy every guest with original, handmade pottery bowls and music by the Greenville High School String Quartet.

Tickets sell out quickly. Purchase them at the Mill, or call 937-548-5112, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.