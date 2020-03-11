Commission proclaims Ohio 4-H Week

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Commission honored the 4-H program in the county on Monday when they signed a proclamation declaring Ohio 4-H Week.

The proclamation declares the young people in Darke County as one of the county’s greatest resources. For 118 years, the program has assisted in the growth and development of local youth. However, the program would not be possible without volunteers and advisors devoting their talents, leadership and resources to serving the “leaders of tomorrow.”

According to the proclamation, 4-H program help Darke County youth acquire knowledge and develop life skills, such as self-esteem, leadership and citizenship. Ohio 4-H encourages young people and adults to become involved in the educational programs offered by the 4-H program in Darke County and through Ohio State University Extension and the OSU College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Services.

Rhonda Williams, of the OSU Extension, Darke County, shared with the commission events that were planned for Ohio 4-H Week.

Williams pointed out that 4-H week began with the annual awards ceremony at Radiant Lighthouse Church (formerly All Seasons Place). There was also a poster contest, skating party and the 4-H Conference is scheduled for March 14 in Columbus.

There is still time to enroll in a local 4-H Club. The deadline to enroll is midnight on April 1.

In addition to 4-H events, Williams shared the Extension Office is working on projects across the county.

Williams said she will be and have been educating students in local schools through the school enrichment program in the coming weeks. Other agents will be working with Whirlpool on their employee wellness program, presenting programs to Arcanum Middle School on nutrition, doing cooking demonstrations at Arcanum Public Library, assisting farmers with Farm Bill decision making, and more.

Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Rhoades and Mike Stegall joined OSU Extension’s Rhonda Williams to sign a proclamation declaring Ohio 4-H Week. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_4h-commission-w.jpg Darke County Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Rhoades and Mike Stegall joined OSU Extension’s Rhonda Williams to sign a proclamation declaring Ohio 4-H Week. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com