Faith, Family and Outdoors group forms

ANSONIA – If you are an individual or a family who enjoys hunting, fishing and outdoor activities, and would like to meet with others who share the same traditions and values, the new Faith, Family and Outdoors group is for you.

The group is open to anyone who would like to attend. This includes couples, individual men and women, fathers and their children, mothers and their children, or entire families. Each meeting will provide fun, educational discussions of sharing and learning. They will discuss whatever is relevant to the season at hand. Whether it is hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, or any other outdoor activity, they will have informative times of sharing.

They will also share life issues and how faith impacts everyday lives. Join them and tell your friends who enjoy the outdoors.

All meeting sessions are held at the Ansonia Community Center, 123 W. Weller St., Ansonia. The group holds two sessions for people to attend.

Share the Knowledge Sessions are informative, topic-based sessions where you can share your knowledge or learn from others. This is a great time to expand your knowledge of the outdoors or share your knowledge and expertise with others. These sessions are held on the third Sunday evening of each month at 6:30 p.m. Their first session will be March 22 and will discuss gearing up for the upcoming fishing season.

Faith Outfitter Sessions are meant to help you learn how the Bible can guide you in your everyday life to face the challenges everyone encounters. These sessions will be held the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. The first session will begin April 6 at 7 p.m.

There will also be various outings and events planned for the group throughout the year. These include fishing trips, trap shooting, sporting clays, archery shoots, and many other activities that you can be involved in.

For questions or more information, contact Dave Shellhaas at 937-417-0903 or Kerry Zumbrun at 765-730-2646. Information and upcoming outings can also be found on their website, www.faithfamilyoutdoors.org.