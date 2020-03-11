Arcanum HOF inductees announced

ARCANUM – The Distinguished Alumni and Honorary Trojan Hall of Fame was established to honor those individuals who have made a significant impact through achievement, actions and contributions within their communities and professions and serve as exemplary role models for Arcanum students. The Arcanum Hall of Fame Committee is pleased to recognize the following inductees for 2020.

2020 Distinguished Alumni Inductee: Phil Garbig

2020 Honorary Trojan Inductee: John Hennemyre

Garbig graduated from Arcanum High School in 1970 and attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in business. He returned to Arcanum where he worked as a realtor before he returned to Columbus to continue his education at Capital University Law School. Following the completion of his law degree, he came back to Arcanum to serve clients in his hometown. While being a lawyer for 35 years, Garbig has embraced countless opportunities to give back to his community serving on several boards including the Darke County Foundation (Hope Foundation), Arcanum Public Library, Wayne Hospital and the Darke County Improvement Cooperation. He has also contributed many volunteer hours and charitable donations for the Athletic Boosters, Arcanum Junior Baseball and many other events and activities. Garbig has retired from practicing law, but is still active serving on the Arcanum Area Community Improvement Corporation and serving as a co-chair for the campaign and building of the new Arcanum-Butler Agricultural Education, Athletic and Community Center. He and wife Karen reside in Arcanum and are proud parents and grandparents of AHS alumni and students. They can often be seen at Arcanum-Butler events supporting their grandchildren and Arcanum student athletes.

Hennemyre was a long-time AHS teacher, coach and athletic director from 1965 to 1992 when he retired. He taught chemistry, physics, health and physical education during his tenure and coached baseball for three years and basketball for 17 years. Coach Hennemyre was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999 after compiling over 200 victories and coaching in three state tournaments – 1967, 1969 and 1976. During his time as Athletic Director he oversaw the return of football, the athletic boosters, co-founded and helped build the Arcanum community sports park, developed the original sports running track, and transitioned Arcanum into the Cross County Conference where he served as secretary for 13 years. Hennemyre was a Lions Club member and a volunteer on the Arcanum EMT and Community Rescue during the 1970’s and 1980’s. John and wife LaVerne reside in Ludlow Falls.

The induction ceremony to honor the new hall of fame members will take place at the Trojan Alumni Homecoming event on April 18, 2020 in the school cafetorium starting at 5 p.m. with dinner to begin at 6:30 p.m. Registration forms are available on the district’s website and must be returned by April 1.

Criteria for the awards as well as nomination forms are available at the Arcanum Board of Education Office or on-line at http://www.arcanum-butler.k12.oh.us/.