Additional changes to local polling places

GREENVILLE – COVID-19 concerns over containment of the coronavirus has prompted Governor Mike DeWine and the administration at the state level to make decisions that not only affect the state, but Darke County, as well.

At the urging of Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the Darke County Board of Elections has moved two of its polling locations for the March 17 Primary Election. On Tuesday, the board announced it would move its polling place in the Brick Room at the Brethren Retirement Community. Later in the day, the board revealed it was moving a second polling location in Union City.

Precinct 25 will be moved from the Union City Medical Center, 622 E. Elm St. to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, 117 N. Franklin St. They also encouraged voters to take advantage of Ohio’s ample early voting opportunities. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the March 17 election is noon on March 14. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by the day before the election in order to be counted, or you can drop it off at the Darke County Board of Elections on March 17 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For information regarding state response to coronavirus, visit VoteOhio.gov/CoronaFacts

For additional information about early voting, visit https://www.boe.ohio.gov/darke/ or call the board office at (937) 548-1835.

The families of local wrestlers that have advanced to the state tournament are also being affected by the state’s decision to limit spectators at events. The OHSAA announced Tuesday that a limit of four family members for each of its regional and state championship events would be allowed to attend their respective events. More information on OHSAA’s decision can be found on the sports page in Thursday’s Daily Advocate or on online at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton, M.D. MPH, have recommended that large, indoor gatherings in Ohio be canceled or postponed due to the potential for coronavirus (COVID-19) exposure.

Meetings for state officials are also being canceled after Governor DeWine issued an order on Monday prohibiting all in-state, non-mission-critical travel for state employees due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Darke County Health Department released the following information:

As of March 10, there are 647 confirmed cases, 25 deaths, and 36 states reporting cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the United States. In Ohio, there are three confirmed cases and 15 people under investigation. This situation is rapidly changing. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises all Americans to prepare for the possibility of a COVID-19 outbreak in their communities. Symptoms, which generally appear 2 to 14 days after exposure, include fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Most people who become sick do not require hospitalization, but older adults, people with chronic health conditions, and people with compromised immune systems are more likely to require more advanced care.

The Darke County General Health District (DCGHD) is closely monitoring the situation and has been participating in conference calls with the Ohio Department of Health. The DCGHD continues to be prepared for a local increase in disease by exercising their plans and policies. The DCGHD is also working closely with community agencies to provide education in order to minimize the spread of disease and keep residents healthy.

If you have any questions, contact the Darke County General Health District at 937-548-4196 x235.

The following are recommendations have been made by Governor Mike DeWine:

Higher Education: Governor DeWine has asked all universities and colleges in Ohio to screen students returning to school from international travel or cruises, including, but not limited to, students returning from spring break travel. Governor DeWine also asked that any university-sponsored international travel, non-essential travel, and large gatherings be canceled or postponed. Higher education institutions should also consider offering online/remote learning.

K – 12 Schools: Governor DeWine is not currently recommending the closure of elementary, middle, and high schools, however, school administrators should begin planning for that possibility. Parents should also begin planning for the potential that they may need to stay home with their children or find alternate child care solutions.

Athletics: Governor DeWine has recommended that all indoor high school, college, and professional sports competitions be held without spectators. He asks that events take place only with athletes, parents, sporting officials, and media. Right now, outdoor sporting events can continue as planned.

General Large Gatherings: Generally, Governor DeWine recommends that organizers of any events involving a large gathering of individuals in close proximity be canceled or postponed, such as parades.

Religious Institutions: Governor DeWine recommends that all religious institutions consider limiting practices that could spread germs, such as shaking hands or sharing a communal cup of wine during communion. Those in faith-based communities who are high-risk should consider staying home. Faith-based communities should also consider appropriate outreach to those who may not be able to attend regular services.

Nursing Homes: Because nursing homes house Ohio’s most high-risk residents, we are recommending that nursing homes screen all visitors, including volunteers and vendors, for symptoms of contagious illnesses.

Adult and Juvenile Correctional Facilities: Governor DeWine has ordered that visitations at Ohio’s adult and juvenile corrections facilities be suspended. Contractors who are not critical to the workings of the facility will not be granted entrance. Those who are permitted into these facilities will be screened for symptoms of illness and must submit to a temperature reading.

Although influenza viruses and COVID-19 have similar symptoms, the risk of catching the flu in the United States is far greater. Because both diseases are spread via respiratory droplets, the following precautions will help to protect against both: frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth; avoid contact with people who are sick; stay home while you are sick (except to visit a health care professional) and avoid close contact with others; cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing; get adequate sleep and eat well-balanced meals to ensure a healthy immune system; and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information on COVID-19 and ODH’s recommendations on prevention and preparation, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_covid-19-w.jpg