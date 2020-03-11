Foutz announces retirement from Darke County Media

GREENVILLE – AIM Media Midwest, LLC (“AIM” or the “Company”) announced today the retirement of Keith L. Foutz effective March 13 from his current position as Publisher at Darke County Media including The Daily Advocate and The Early Bird, both headquartered in Greenville. The announcement was made jointly by Jeremy L. Halbreich, Chairman and CEO, Rick Starks, President and COO, and Ron Clausen, Regional VP & Group Publisher, at the Company.

“Keith is an extraordinary newspaper publishing executive now working in his 41st year in the business,” said Halbreich. “While he will tell you it has always been interesting and exciting, with Keith, it may be most interesting and equally exciting to see what he decides to do next with his broad range of interests and skills,” Halbreich added.

“Keith was born and raised in Greenville and his contributions to this community and surrounding areas is almost incomprehensible. Through his service as CEO, President & Publisher of The Early Bird, combined with his past and ongoing service to numerous charitable and non-for-profit organizations across Darke County, Keith has made significant contributions to local journalism and he has had a major impact on the quality of life, welfare and workings of this community,” Halbreich said.

Keith began his newspaper publishing career in 1979 as Circulation Manager in Greensboro (NC) and subsequently served in similar positions in Pittsburgh (PA), Easton (PA) and Defiance (OH) through 1996. He then served as either General Manager or Publisher at Ironton (OH), Thomson (GA) and Henderson (NV) through 2002. From 2002-2004, Keith served as Director of Circulation at Panama City (FL) and from 2004-2013 he served as Publisher of Central Oregon Nickel Ads and as Corporate Circulation & Operations Director for Western Communications based in Bend (OR).

Finally, in late 2012¸ Keith and his brother Fred purchased The Early Bird and immediately began to transform the publication into the widely respected and well recognized newspaper it is today.

“All of us at AIM Media remain deeply grateful to Keith and his wife Peggy for having the trust and confidence in us to remain strong and dedicated stewards to The Early Bird and to remain strong advocates for Greenville and Darke County. We also appreciate all Keith has done for us through the transition of ownership over the past 13 months,” Halbreich said.

“Keith will be missed by his former associates for his deep humanity and gentle nature, his good humor, his extensive industry experience and deep knowledge. We wish him good health and happiness in the days ahead and in all his future pursuits,” Halbreich concluded.

