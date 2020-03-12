Posted on by

Quilt club demos at library


The Towne Squares Quilt Club will give demonstrations at the Greenville Public Library.

Courtesy photo

GREENVILLE – Everyone is invited to the Towne Squares annual Quilt Club demonstrations and displays on Saturday, March 21. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on the Greenville Public Library‘s first floor.

The Club meets the third Tuesday of the month in the Brethren Retirement Community’s Brick Room at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome.

They donate quilts to Hospice and other charitable work.

For more information, visit facebook.com/TowneSquaresQuiltClub.

