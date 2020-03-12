Alzheimer’s Assoc. program set

GREENVILLE – Join the Greenville Public Library for an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Thursday, March 26, 6 p.m.

Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s, difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, Alzheimer’s disease stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available to address some symptoms and Alzheimer’s Association resources.

Alzheimer’s is not normal aging. It’s a disease of the brain that causes problems with memory, thinking, and behavior.

For more information visit www.alz.org. Call the Library at 937-548-3915 to register.