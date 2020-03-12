Beltone celebrates 55 years of service

GREENVILLE – Beltone is celebrating its one year anniversary of their new location at 5178 Children’s Home Bradford Rd in Greenville. Beltone Hearing and Audiology is located across from Koenig’s/John Deere Dealership. Beltone Hearing & Audiology has served the Darke County area for 55 years. Beltone Electronics will be celebrating their 80th Year Anniversary in April.

“It’s truly hard to believe that we have been at our new office for a year now. Time sure does fly by,” Dr. Young stated. Dr. Kylie Young is a clinical audiologist at Beltone Hearing & Audiology in Greenville, Celina, and Eaton. In honor of their one year anniversary, Beltone Hearing & Audiology will be hosting an Open House March 9-13 and March 14 by appointment only.

Beltone will also be offering special hours for those who cannot make it during the week on Saturday, March 7 by appointment only. “There will be special pricing on all hearing instruments during our open house, something we have never offered before. These prices will not last long and will only be available during the open house.”

“The year 2019 was very busy, especially with the move. We have received so many compliments about the new facility by our patients, family members, and residents of the community. If you have not been out to see the new facility, please give us a call or stop by,” Dr. Young noted.

In 2019, Dr. Young was honored to receive the Regional Excellence Award Midwest Region at Beltone’s National Meeting in April. This is a very prestigious award given to owners in the Midwest who show growth, commitment, and high patient satisfaction.

“My staff and employees work very hard on a daily basis to ensure things are run smoothly; therefore, patients do not have to experience high wait times. By focusing on the patient first, our services allow for each individual to fully address any issues or concerns they are experiencing. We work together as a team to achieve our goals, but ultimately we focus on giving our patients their hearing back.” Lastly, Dr. Young stated, “I would like to thank our patients who are loyal and happy with our services, because of them, we receive new referrals on a daily basis.”

If you know of anyone that could benefit from their services, reach out by calling 937-548-4242. Beltone Hearing & Audiology is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Be sure to take advantage of the Open House Specials because they will not last long.

Shown are Dr. Kylie Young, Garth Knick, HAS, and Teresa Mikesell, receptionist. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Beltone-Staff-Picture-w-1.jpg Shown are Dr. Kylie Young, Garth Knick, HAS, and Teresa Mikesell, receptionist. Courtesy photo