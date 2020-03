GREENVILLE – Due to concerns with the coronavirus COVID-19 and recommendations set forth by Governor Mike DeWine in regards to mass gatherings, the Darke County Township Association announced it will cancel its annual fish fry planned for Tuesday, March 24 at the Greenville.

For more information, contact Curtis Yount, 937-459-0498, Ty House, 937-417-2590, Dave Brewer, 937-447-3295, Debbie Kuhnle, 937-548-5567, or any township official.