Coronavirus COVID-19 cancellations and postponements

DARKE COUNTY – Due to concerns with the coronavirus COVID-19, are organizations have canceled or postponed events. This list will continue to be updated. If you have a cancellation and would like to be added to this list, please email rberry@aimmediamidwest.com.

The Darke County Township Association announced it will cancel its annual fish fry planned for Tuesday, March 24 at the Greenville. For more information, contact Curtis Yount, 937-459-0498, Ty House, 937-417-2590, Dave Brewer, 937-447-3295, Debbie Kuhnle, 937-548-5567, or any township official.

Darke County Storm Spotter training from the National Weather Service scheduled for Monday, March 16 has been postponed based on the guidance of Governor Mike DeWine. They intend to develop a recorded presentation that would be available on YouTube and may attempt to reschedule courses this fall.

OHSAA regional and championship events are limited to family members and essential personnel only. Only four family members are permitted to attend.

The March meeting of the Tri-County Board of Recovery and Mental Health Services and the Finance Committee meeting have been canceled. The next scheduled meeting of the Board is Wednesday April 15 at 6:45 p.m.

Community Blood Center is facing blood drive cancellations out of fear of the coronavirus outbreak and is calling on donors to help prevent a blood shortage by continuing to donate. At this time a growing number of sponsors have cancelled CBC blood drives or changed locations citing temporary measures to guard against the coronavirus. There is not a current blood shortage in CBC’s 15-county region of western Ohio and eastern Indiana, but CBC warns supply could change dramatically. CBC Chief Operating Officer Jodi Minneman, said “As coronavirus fears intensify and more blood drives cancel, we risk a significant decrease in donations. Our blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate. The coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. People must continue to donate. We ask that you please make appointments to donate and keep them.” Donors are urged to make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

U.S. Senators Rob Portman (R-OH) and Sherrod Brown (D-OH) have decided to cancel upcoming service academy seminars out of an abundance of caution. They will provide updated guidance when these service academy seminars are resumed. Interested students who meet the eligibility requirements should send their completed application packet to Portman’s Columbus office no later than September 18, 2020. The application process is time-intensive. Applicants should plan well in advance. For more information or to request an application, please visit Portman’s website here or Brown’s website. Inquiries can also be directed to Portman’s Academy Coordinator at the Columbus office 1-800-205-OHIO and to Brown’s Academy Coordinator at the Cleveland office 1-888-896-6446.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown’s (D-OH) office released a statement following media reports that a Senate staffer has tested positive for COVID-19: The health and safety of Ohioans is Senator Brown’s highest priority – that’s why after learning that a staff member in another Senate office tested positive for coronavirus, Senator Brown will join Governor DeWine in leading by example, temporarily closing his Washington D.C. office. Brown and his staff will work remotely to continue to serve Ohioans. The Senate Sergeant at Arms will close the entire Capitol complex to outside visitors today to protect them from the spread of the virus. Senator Brown and his office are following the recommendations of the CDC, D.C. Health Department, and Ohio Department of Health to practice social distancing, and will be self-monitoring. Neither Brown nor his staff are experiencing symptoms at this time. Brown’s physical D.C. office will remain closed until further notice but open to serve Ohioans by phone, and will be in consistent contact with the Senate’s Attending Physician and medical authorities to determine when it is appropriate to reopen the office.