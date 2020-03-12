County 4-H kicks off its season

GREENVILLE — “See 4-H Clearly in 2020” was the theme of the Darke County 4-H Spring Recognition and Kick-Off held this past Sunday afternoon.

Advisers and sponsors were recognized and numerous 4-Hers were recipients of awards.

The (late) Sharon Fourman 4-H Volunteer of the Year went to Karen Stanley, advisor of Darke County Holstein 4-H Club.

Named Friends of 4-H were Matt Jordan, Jordan Insurance Agency, and Sgt. David Robison, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Laura Creau, who was unable to attend. Jordon is a donor/sponosor of several awards and Robison and Creau assist with the monthly CARTEENS program.

Recipients of the “I Dare You” awards this year were Raylea Richards and Nicholas Colby.

Ohio 4-H Health Living Challenge was won by Ansonia 4-H, Blue Angels, Darke County Holstein and Joyful Jets.

Recognized as honors clubs were those who have gone above and beyond regular 4-H club activities each year were (Gold) Ansonia 4-H, Ansonia Animal, Blue Angels, Canine Capers, Darke County Beef, Darke County Holstein, Friendly Farmers, Joyful Jets, Patterson Patchers, Silver Hoofs and Versailles Busy Beavers; (Silver) Jackson Friendship; and (Bronze) Fun Bunch, Jolly 4-Hers and Odds ‘n Ends.

Recognized as 2019 Premier 4-H members were (Gold) Alivia, Blake and Evan Addis, Tasya Felver, Raylea Richards, Madison Werner and Ella Williams; (Silver) Carmen Badell, Courtney Bucklew, Gracelyn and Zoe Harter; Alyna and Madisyn Nelson, Kaeden Waymire and Daniel Williams; and (Bronze) Lily Avery, Isabel Badell, Serenity Carrington, Asa DeMange, James Enicks, Erica Gaynor, Isaac and Isabella Gulley, Azalia Hawkey, Zane Hissong, Keira Kennedy, Tyler McKinniss, Lauren Meiring, Julia Oswalt, Savannah Oswalt, Charlotte Rismiller, Hannah Sloan, Breana, Hank and Ruth Smith, Bridget Unger, Breana Walker, Miley Walls and Caleb Wiant.

The 2019 Leadership award winners were Grace Dapore, Olivia Wright and Ross Dapore of Ansonia 4-H; Raylea Richards, Blake Addis and Ella Williams of Blue Angels; Isabella O’Daniel, Charlie Pope and Kody Schlechty of Buckeye Buckaroos; Kimberly Winner of Darke County Beef; Gregory Bohan, Jayden Hicks and Tasya Felver of Darke County Holstein; Emma Jones of Darke County Rabbit Raisers; Isaac Gulley of Fun Bunch; Carmen Badell, Reganne O’Connor and Lauren Schmitmeyer of Genesis; Reese Whittaker of Greenville Rangers; Hank Schmerge, Cadence Burke and Aaron Hummel of Jackson Friendship; Abigail Berman of Jolly 4-Hers; Matti Earwood, Maria Kreusch and Hannah Rammel of Joyful Jets; Megan Wood of Odds ‘n Ends; Breanna Smith, Chad Millikin and Charli Phal of Paws-A-Tive Attitude; Dalton Hesson and Courtney Bucklew of Rabbit Habbit; Maggie House and Gracelynn Harter of Silver Hoofs; Lexi Biddlestone of This ‘n That; Emma Peters and Trevor Osswald of Top Notch; and Alex Brewer, Anna Brewer and Emily Delzeith of Versailles Busy Beavers.

Karen Stanley, center, was presented the Sharon Fourman 4-H Volunteer of the Year award at Sunday’s Darke County 4-H Spring Recognition and Kick-Off. Stanley, who is advisor of Darke County Holstein 4-H Club, is flanked here by, from left, Fourman’s daughter, Kim Freeman; Fourman’s sister, Cindy Rismiller; Fourman’s husband, Randy; and Fourman’s daughter, Krista Fourman. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_4H-FOURMAN-AWARD.jpg Karen Stanley, center, was presented the Sharon Fourman 4-H Volunteer of the Year award at Sunday’s Darke County 4-H Spring Recognition and Kick-Off. Stanley, who is advisor of Darke County Holstein 4-H Club, is flanked here by, from left, Fourman’s daughter, Kim Freeman; Fourman’s sister, Cindy Rismiller; Fourman’s husband, Randy; and Fourman’s daughter, Krista Fourman. Courtesy photo Matt Jordan of Jordan Insurance Agency, left, and Sgt. David Robison of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as Laura Creau, who was unable to attend, were named 2020 Friends of 4-H at the recognition/kick-off. Jordan donates several awards and Robison and Creau assist with the monthly CARTEENS program. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_Friend-of-4-H-Jordan-Robison.jpg Matt Jordan of Jordan Insurance Agency, left, and Sgt. David Robison of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, as well as Laura Creau, who was unable to attend, were named 2020 Friends of 4-H at the recognition/kick-off. Jordan donates several awards and Robison and Creau assist with the monthly CARTEENS program. Courtesy photo Rhonda Williams, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, center, presents the annual “I Dare You” awards to Raylea Richards, left, and Nicholas Colby. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_i-dare-you.jpg Rhonda Williams, Extension Educator, 4-H Youth Development, center, presents the annual “I Dare You” awards to Raylea Richards, left, and Nicholas Colby. Courtesy photo

By Linda Moody DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Staff Writer Linda Moody at lmoody@aimmediamidwest.com or at (937)569-4315 ext. 1749. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.