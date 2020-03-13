Mote & Assoc. offers scholarship

GREENVILLE – Mote & Associates, Inc., Engineers and Land Surveyors, Greenville, established a scholarship in October of 2002 at a celebration to honor the founder of the firm, Richard Mote, for his 30 years of dedicated leadership and his passion for engineering and surveying. The scholarship is for a commendable student seeking a post high school education or enrolled in an accredited college program in the field of engineering, surveying, architecture, or a closely related field of study.

High school and college undergraduate scholarship applications for the 2019-2020 academic year can be accessed and completed on-line at www.moteassociates.com; or may be requested by contacting the company office listed below.

Mote & Associates, Inc., in business for over 48 years, encourages all qualifying students to apply. Applications must be returned to the office of Mote & Associates, Inc., 214 West Fourth St., Greenville, by Friday, April 3. For more information, contact office at 937-548-7511 or by e-mail at info@moteassociates.com.