Ansonia seeks grand marshal nominees

ANSONIA – Spring has sprung and the Ansonia 4th of July Celebration committee is already hard at work on their 2020 celebration. The event will be held July 2-4 this year and will include a softball tournament, parade, BBQ chicken, bands, cornhole tournament and much more.

One of the first things the committee is working on is nominations for grand marshal for the parade. Anyone can submit a person they would like to see honored in the parade on Saturday, July 4. Submissions should be made at https://forms.gle/mga79V7FyoY3oRZg9 or by calling the First Church of God in Ansonia at (937) 337-3945. Submissions must be received by April 10.