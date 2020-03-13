Noodles and cake available

ARCANUM – The Painter Creek Church of the Brethren is taking orders for homemade noodles, both thin and wide, and angel food cakes.

Noodles will sell for $2.50 for a half pound and angel food cakes are $9. Everything will be made fresh.

If interested, call Carol DeMaio at 937-423-4819 or Edna Fourman at 937-548-6375. Orders are needed by April 1.

The Painter Creek Church of the Brethren is located at the corner of State Route 571 East and Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road.

Make sure they get your name and phone number when you call.