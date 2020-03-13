GREENVILLE POLICE BEAT

Physical Control

On March 6, 2020 at approximately 2126 hours, officers were dispatched to 1501 Wagner Ave. in reference to a possible overdose. An officer located the described vehicle sitting in the parking lot. The vehicle’s engine was running and an unknown male was sitting in the driver seat. It appeared the male was sleeping. The officer opened the door of the vehicle and shut the vehicle off and placed the keys on the roof. When shutting it off the male woke up and seemed very disoriented. The officer could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle. The officer observed two open Budweiser 22 oz. cans sitting in the vehicle’s cup holders. Dispatched advised the vehicle returned to Darrel Wintrow. The officer called the driver by the name and he responded and later confirmed the driver was the registered owner of the vehicle. Wintrow was asked to exit the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests in which he complied and did poorly on. Upon him exiting the officer could now smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his breath. During the HGN test, the officer observed all six clues along with vertical nystagmus which is common in high concentrated tests. During the WAT test Wintrow struggled with following simple direction, he did not walk heel to toe on several steps, and during his turn he nearly fell to the ground. Wintrow was then asked to perform the WLS test in which he did not follow instructions to count out loud, and he placed his foot on the ground several times during the test. Wintrow was placed under arrest for physical control and transported back to the Greenville Police Department. Wintrow refused to give a breath sample. He was placed under an ALS for his refusal, and issued all necessary paperwork including a citation for physical control and released to his mother.

Disorderly Conduct

Dispatch received multiple calls from subjects stating that a male was in the street, yelling at people and was possibly intoxicated. An officer observed the male subject, later identified as Tim Sprowl, sitting in the street on Oxford Drive near East Russ Road. Sprowl was attempting to get to his feet while using his bicycle as support but kept losing his balance. There was also a male bystander who stopped and was trying to help the suspect by keeping him from falling. The officer made contact with Sprowl who was yelling and stumbling around and falling to the ground. The officer smelled an odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Sprowl’s person and also noticed that his speech was slurred and was difficult to understand. Greenville Township Rescue was called to treat a small bump that was slightly bleeding on Sprowl’s head. Sprowl signed a refusal for treatment and stated that he did not want to go to the hospital. The officer asked Sprowl how he got the redness and bump to his forehead, but he repeated to shout out loud at officers to take him to jail. Sprowl admitted to drinking at a local establishment and stated that he was just trying to get home with his bicycle. Sprowl was unable to stand without assistance due to his intoxication and was not sure where he was at. Sprowl’s sister was contacted and advised she was his residence and he could be brought there if he was not going to jail. Due to Sprowl being voluntarily intoxicated with an injury to his head and being unable to maintain his own balance from falling, the officer completed a misdemeanor citation for Disorderly Conduct. Sprowl was transported to his residence and released to his mother and sister. When issuing Sprowl a copy of his citation, he stated that he did not want it. He was advised his court date, time and what he needed to do to take care of the disorderly charge. The officer placed the citation on the trunk lid of the car beside Sprowl, which he threw into the yard. Another officer transported Sprowl’s bicycle to his residence and placed it in his driveway.

Domestic Violence

On March 9, officers responded to a domestic violence call and spoke to the victim who advised that she was at her mother-in-law’s house, when her husband, Jesse Cheadle, and his girlfriend entered the residence. She advised me that the suspect asked her to go to the bedroom, where he then tried to get her to smoke some “dabs” with him and his girlfriend. The victim advised that she refused and left the room; as she was leaving she stated that Cheadle grabbed her hoodie and it ripped. She went and sat next to her brother-in-law when the suspect tried to take her purse. The victim advised that she “snatched” the purse from him, and that made Cheadle mad and he kicked her phone. He then took the phone and she attempted to take it from him by grabbing his shirt and reaching for the phone. The victim stated that Cheadle hit her on the back of the head and she fell to the ground, where he started to kick her. She advised that she grabbed his leg to make him stop and he punched her in the face and threw the phone at her. Cheadle was told to leave. The suspect advised officers that she found out she was pregnant a few weeks ago. The victim’s injuries included a cut that was bleeding on her face, bruise on her face, lip was cut, as well as bruising on her arms, legs and abdomen. The officer spoke to two witnesses who advised they saw the suspect push, kick and take a “swing” at the victim.

OVI

On March 3, an officer observed a red 2016 Ford F150 travel southbound on Wagner Avenue fail to signal as it attempted to make a left hand turn eastbound on East Main Street. The officer activated their overhead lights and initiated a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the driver, Justin Kremer, the officer was able to observe his eyes to be bloodshot and smell a very strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Kremer admitted that he had some to drink. When asked how much, he again advised that he had some. Kremer was asked to step out of the vehicle to perform the standardized field sobriety test (SFST’s) to make sure that he was not too impaired to be operating the vehicle. Kremer advised that he did not want to submit to any SFST’s. Kremer was subsequently arrested for OVI and placed into cuffs. The cuffs were double locked and gap checked. Kremer was then placed into the back of the cruiser. Kremer refused to submit to a BAC test. He was issued a citation for OVI and also failure to signal. He was released to his mother and father and was placed under an administrative license suspension and his license was held.

Wanted

On March 7, while on patrol in the 600 block of Riffle Ave., and officer observed Trevor Newbauer riding a bicycle southbound on Riffle Ave. Having prior knowledge that Newbauer had an active bench warrant through the Greenville Police Department, the officer turned and caught up with him in the 700 block of Hiddison Ave. The officer approached Newbauer and advised him of the situation. Newbauer’s warrant was confirmed at which point he was placed in handcuffs which were gap checked and double locked for his safety. Newbauer was patted down and checked for contraband. Located in the front right pocket of Newbauer’s pants was a small clear glass cylindrical tub, which was suspected to be for drug use purposes. Located in a small pocket on the right leg of Newbauer’s pants was a syringe that Newbauer stated was for greasing bearings. Both items were taken as property from Newbauer. Located on the bicycle Newbauer was riding was a black duffle bag that contained a multitude of assorted items including a second glass pipe that had burned residue inside of it and a prescription pill bottle belonging to someone other than Newbauer with 10 ibuprofen 800 mg pills. These items were also taken as property. Newbauer was transported to the Darke County jail where he was incarcerated on a fingerprint and release bond. Regarding the instruments and location they were found it was determined that no charges would be filed.

On March 9, an officer arrived at the intersection of Locust Street and East Main Street in reference to a wanted person. The offender, Carla Wintrow, was known to have an active warrant through the Greenville Police Department was walking westbound on East Main Street. After making contact, Greenville Police Department dispatch confirmed Wintrow‘s active warrant. She was placed into handcuffs that were gap checked and double locked for comfort. She was transported to the Darke County jail where she will be held. Wintrow’s warrant is for failure to appear for trial on an original charge of assault with a bond of $302,000.