Patrol cancels Home & Sport Expo

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Sheriff’s Home & Sports Expo Committee has been making plans for the 2020 Expo for the past year and was looking forward to another great, packed Expo. However, in light of new information released from the Governor’s office, committee members are saddened to announce that the 58th annual Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo is officially canceled.

More information will be provided as it becomes available. They appreciate the public’s understanding and commitment to the Darke County Sheriff’s Patrol Home & Sports Expo.