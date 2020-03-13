Irish Wave continues, Llama Llama Live cancelled

GREENVILLE – Darke County Center for the Art’s (DCCA) Irish Wave Fundraising event is under the 100-person threshold for public events and will continue as planned.

However, the Family Series Event scheduled at St. Clair Memorial Hall for Sunday, March 22, Llama Llama Live has been cancelled. This performance was scheduled to close out the Family Theater Series for this year.

DCCA has a No Ticket Refund Policy and at this time they do not have information on rescheduling of their events.

If you have purchased tickets, please check your email or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and they will work to get the information out as quickly as possible.