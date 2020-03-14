Teen driver faces multiple charges after crash

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a Friday evening crash in which the driver faces multiple charges including endangerment.

At approximately 7 p.m., the Greenville Police Department responded along with the Greenville City Fire Department to the area of Jackson and Sherman Streets in reference to a non-injury crash. According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a blue Chevrolet Blazer was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Jackson Street when the driver attempted to turn westbound onto Sherman Street losing control of the vehicle. The Blazer traveled off the right side of the roadway through the front parking lot of an apartment building, located at 706 Sherman, before striking a small tree, the corner of the residence and a nearby shed. The Blazer continued westbound through the lawn eventually coming to rest after striking a utility pole and a privacy fence located at the rear of 733 Gray Avenue.

The 18-year-old female driver, as well as multiple juveniles in the vehicle, were not injured. The Greenville Police Department confirmed witness reports that several additional teenagers involved in the crash fled the scene of the accident prior to the arrival of officers.

Damage to the building was described by the Greenville Fire Department as minimal adding that the grazing blow from the vehicle left mostly cosmetic damage.

Due to the speeds involved and the number of juveniles in the vehicle, officers report that the driver faces a number of charges including Endangerment. The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

The Greenville Police Department believes speed may have been a factor in a crash at Jackston and Sherman Streets. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2020/03/web1_teen-crash-w.jpg The Greenville Police Department believes speed may have been a factor in a crash at Jackston and Sherman Streets. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com