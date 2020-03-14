Family of 4 loses home to fire

UNION CITY – A family of four was displaced Wednesday evening after a fire raged through the attic destroying their home. At approximately 6:04 p.m., emergency personnel from Union City, Ohio Fire and Rescue responded along with mutual aid from the Union City, Indiana and Liberty Township Fire Departments to 348 North Walnut Street in reference to a possible structure fire.

According to Chief Mark Ater of the Union City, Ohio Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to find smoke and flames coming from the attic and roof of the home and were able to quickly bring the blaze under control.

The fire, believed to have started in the southern portion of the structure, was able to be isolated preventing it from spreading to and damaging a neighbouring residence only feet away. The occupants of the home, two adults and two children, were home and safely evacuated prior to the arrival of emergency crews. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The cause and nature of the fire are unknown at this time and remain under investigation by the Union City, Ohio Fire Department.

