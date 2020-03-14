CBC makes urgent appeal to blood donors

DAYTON – Community Blood Center is launching a “Donor Strong” blood drive campaign, calling on donors and blood drive sponsors to help avert a regional blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.

The closing of all Ohio and all Wayne County, Indiana schools has also cancelled all scheduled high school blood drives and triggered cancellations by several corporate and business blood drive sponsors.

The total number of blood drive cancellations is more than 50 with a projected loss of more than 2,000 units of blood, and those numbers are expected to rise. CBC needs 300 donors per day to maintain the blood supply but now faces multiple days with no blood drive activities due to cancellations.

CBC is making an urgent plea to the community to continue to donate blood and is urging blood drive sponsors to keep the blood drives they have scheduled. Make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

CBC is taking sweeping measures to increase donations and maintain the blood supply. CBC will hold the Donor Strong blood drive at the CBC Dayton Donor Center, 349 South Main St. Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 22 with the choice of a free Kings Island ticket or Cinemark movie ticket for everyone who registers to donate.

CBC will be open on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning Sunday, March 22.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in announcing measures to contain the virus, “We have a responsibility to save lives, and this is the time to do it.” “We remind the public that we also have the responsibility to save lives in hospitals across our region by maintaining a safe and strong blood supply,” said CBC Chief Operating Officer Jodi Minneman.

Do not be afraid to donate!

The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate.

Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion.

CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

Blood drives are not mass gatherings. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220