Restaurants update way they operate

GREENVILLE – On Sunday, Governor Mike DeWine announced new measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the coronovirus. In unprecedented action, the governor announced Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, would be signing an order to close restaurants and bars. Bars will be shuttered for the foreseeable future, but restaurants will have the option to remain open for carryout and drive-thru only. No customers will be allowed to congregate in the business.

Darke County Media has requested information from local restaurants to see how they will continue during the cornovirus pandemic. If you have a restaurant and would like your information listed to share with Darke County residents, please send to rberry@aimmediamidwest.com.

The list will be updated as information becomes available.

Jims Drive In will open as planned March 28,2020. They will provide to go orders only. Woodcrest Lanes/Smokin Pin BBQ will close on Sunday and will not reopen until September of 2020 as planned.

Montage Cafe will be closed for dining, but they will have food to go. Call in your order and pick it up or come in and get it to go. They are also offering curbside service. The can deliver to your home or business with a minimum $15 order and no delivery fee will be charged during this time.

Picnic’s Pizza in Arcanum will remain open for regular business hours. Carry out and drive through only. Sunday-Thursday 11-8; Friday-Saturday 11-9

The Whistle Stop will be open normal hours. Will be offering delivery all days now in addition to carryout.

Double M Diner will operate as carryout only. Call (937)547-3031 or come in to place your order. You will not be permitted to eat in the Diner. Due to this order their hours of operation will change to the following: Monday-Saturday: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and Sunday: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. These hours are subject to change at anytime. Thank you for your business, it is always appreciated. Also, thank you for your patience in these trying times.

The Coffee Pot will be open for carryout. Available: all drinks, pies & baked goods – bagels, scones, cookies, brownies, cakes, quiche, baked oatmeal, and muffins. They will not be serving lunch items at this time. Open regular business hours 7 days per week: Monday through Friday 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m, and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (all hours subject to change). Please stay tuned for additional updates, they are considering other creative options as well.

Dairy King will be open with drive-thru service and carryout. They will have normal operating hours, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

Beanz Buttercream Bakery will operate with normal hours – pick-up only.

JT’s Brew & Grill will offer carryout through their drive up window; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The Snack Shop in New Madison will be open regular hours 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Drive thru and walk up windows.

Stacey’s Coffee Corner, located in the main lobby of Wayne HealthCare, will continue to be open normal hours, Monday through Friday, 6:30-11:30 a.m. and Saturday, 7:30-11:30 a.m. The hospital has placed restrictions, but as long as customers are okay with having their temperature taken and answering questions to make sure they have no symptoms they can come and get their favorite coffee, coffee beans or latte. They will continue to operate as long as restrictions don’t change with the hospital or health department.

The Bank House Cafe in Verona will continue to operate with normal hours for carryout; Wednesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.