ODOT cancels open house

SIDNEY – The Ohio Department of Transportation will cancel the in-person open house meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday, March 31, 4–6 p.m., in Darke County. In lieu of that meeting, ODOT will post an online video presentation that will showcase the proposed planned improvements at the U.S. 36 and State Route 121 intersection in Neave Township, Darke County. The video will be posted at the link below by the end of March. ODOT will issue a press release when the presentation is available.

They welcome your comments, questions and suggestions on the project. Your input will be considered in the decision-making process. Due to the modification of the format, ODOT will extend the public comment period to May 15.

A consolidated response to all comments received will be posted on the project page by the end of July, with a mailed copy to individuals that provide an address. Individuals without access to computers may request a hard copy of the presentation and transcript by contacting the individuals listed below:

Jonathan Koester, Project Manager, 937-497-6763 Jonathan.Koester@dot.ohio.gov

Tricia Bishop, Environmental Coordinator, 937-497-6721 Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov

ODOT encourages you to visit the project page at this link: https://transportation.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/odot/projects/projects/110475

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by ODOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. 327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated December 11, 2015, and executed by FHWA and ODOT.