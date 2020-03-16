City shutting down building

GREENVILLE – In response to Coronavirus concerns, the City of Greenville will close all city government buildings to the public, beginning 7 a.m. Tuesday, March 17. All city buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The administration of the City of Greenville believes they should take steps to alleviate any unnecessary close personnel interaction that could spread the Coronavirus unintentionally to residents and city employees.

Both the Planning and Zoning Meeting and the Greenville City Council meeting will be held at the normal times. Because of the Open Meeting Act, and the rights of the Public to attend those meetings scheduled Tuesday 3/17/2020.

Planning and Zoning will be at 6 p.m. and City Council will be at 7:30 p.m. Both meetings will be of a limited agenda and will take the shortest amount of time necessary to conduct the business at hand to limit unnecessary contact with others. They encourage the public to only attend if they think it’s necessary and keep in mind to allow space between you and others as recommended.

After these meetings, they will continue to close all city buildings to the public until further notice.