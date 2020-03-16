Dr. Acton orders polls closed

COLUMBUS – After a Hamilton County judge denied Governor Mike DeWine’s request to postpone the Primary Election on Tuesday, the state will take a different route to get to the same result. On Monday evening, the state announce Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, has ordered the polls closed.

Citing a health emergency, Dr. Acton will sign the order as a health emergency.

Throughout the day on Monday, Governor DeWine declared the election would not be legitimate if voters would have to chose between voting and their health.

Around 10:15 p.m., DeWine tweeted, “During this time when we face an unprecedented public health crisis, to conduct an election tomorrow would force poll workers and voters to place themselves at an unacceptable health risk of contracting coronavirus.” He continued, “As such, @DrAmyActon will order the polls closed as a health emergency. While the polls will be closed tomorrow, Secretary of State @FrankLaRose will seek a remedy through the courts to extend voting options so that every voter who wants to vote will be granted that opportunity.”

The state is arguing the Center for Disease Control (CDC) has advised against anyone gathering in groups larger than 50 people. DeWine believes the election would go against the CDC’s recommendation.

“They mustn’t be forced to choose between their health and exercising their constitutional rights,” DeWine tweeted.

