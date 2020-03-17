Chapter recognizes sponsors

VERSAILLES – On Feb. 20, the Versailles FFA enjoyed a breakfast as part of National FFA Week at Sideliners. The breakfast was generously paid for by Frenchtown Trailer Sales, represented by Frank and Pete Fullenkamp and Bruns Animal Clinic represented by Dr. Brad Bruns.

The members enjoyed breakfast and had a great time celebrating National FFA week, and the chapter greatly values the support from the community and local businesses and a special thanks to Frenchtown Trailer Sales and Bruns Animal Clinic.