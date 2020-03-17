First confirmed case of Coronavirus in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY – The Darke County General Health District is reporting the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the county. The patient is a male in his 20s who recently returned from Florida. The patient is being isolated, is in good condition and being treated at home by his family doctor.

The Darke County Health Department is working with the Ohio Department of Health to conduct contact tracing to determine if any of his contacts may have contracted the virus or have become sick. Those contacts who are not sick will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days. For those contacts who are not sick, guidance is being provided to them regarding how to monitor themselves for sickness and what to do if they should fall ill. If you have not been in contact with the individual and are not called by health department staff, your risk is lower.

The public should take the following action to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

* Wash hands often with soap and water. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

* Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

* Avoid contact with people who are sick.

* Stay home while you are sick. Maintain a 6-foot distance from other people as necessary.

* Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

“Coronavirus is present in our community. We can protect ourselves and others by following these simple actions,” Dr. Terrence Holman, DVM, Health Commissioner, stated. “People need to stay at home and self-isolate as much as possible. At this point, you should not be out unless it is necessary. We want to thank the public in advance for your cooperation.” At this time the Darke County Health Department is declaring a Public Health Emergency as a follow-up to the governor but no additional conditions are being made at this time.

Please be advised that the Darke County Health Department does not diagnose, test or treat Coronavirus COVID-19. If you are feeling sick or have questions about your personal health, please contact your health care provider or an urgent care provider. Emergency rooms should only be used for immediate life-threatening conditions.

This is a rapidly evolving situation. The Ohio Department of Health will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant.

For more information you may visit coronavirus.ohio.gov. or darkecountyhealth.org. You may also call ODH COVID-19 Hotline for questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.